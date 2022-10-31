Educational Events: The month of October would be buzzing with a lot of activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results. Right from JEE Main 2023 Registration to CUET UG 2023 Dates, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in October 2022.Also Read - UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 701 Posts at upsssc.gov.in. Deets Inside

JEE MAIN 2023 REGISTRATION

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE 2022) Main examination. As per a leading daily, the JEE Main 2022 registration will start from the third week of November. Meanwhile, the engineering entrance will be conducted in January and April. Eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Register For 60 Posts at bankofbaroda.in. Direct Link Here

JEE MAIN official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main application form begins: Third week of November.

JEE Main exam date: January and April

CUET UG 2023 Exam Dates

According to several media reports, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2023) registration process will begin from February. The CUET exam is scheduled to be held in the third week of April. Also Read - SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Register For 1422 Posts at sbi.co.in Till Nov 7. Read Details Here

CUET UG 2023: Common University Entrance Test

CUET UG 2023 application form: February

CUET Exam: Third week of April.

NEET UG 2023 REGISTRATION

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2023) for admission to various undergraduate medical courses in India. The NEET examination 2023 will be held in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages. The NEET UG 2023 exam paper will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from class 11 and 12 syllabi. As per several news reports, the NEET 2023 registration process will begin from March. However, the Board has not released any date or time for the registration process. It is to be noted NTA usually releases the information brochure and registration forms three to four months before the exam.

NEET UG 2023 Official Website: neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Application Form: March

CLAT 2024 REGISTRATION

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the CLAT 2024 examination in December 2023. Candidates can fill up the CLAT 2024 application form by visiting the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in from next year.

CLAT 2024 Official Website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 Application form: to release soon

CLAT 2024 Exam: December 2023.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 10, and 12 exams 2023 date sheet anytime soon. According to the reports, the CBSE board exam date sheet 2023 is likely to be released in November. One can download the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam timetable by visiting the official website at the Board at cbse.gov.in.