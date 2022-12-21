JEE Main 2023: Registration Process Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details Here

JEE Main 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 registration process has already started.

JEE Main 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 registration process has already started. Candidates can complete the JEE Main 2023 registration process at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the NTA academic calendar for the academic year 2023-24, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 will be conducted between January 24 to January 31, while the Session 2 exam will be held from April 6 to 12.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

The JEE (Main) – 2023 will be conducted in two sessions for admissions in the next academic session. The candidates will thus benefit in the following ways:

This will give two opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they are not able to give their best in one attempt.

In the first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the second time.

This will reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste an entire year.

If anyone missed the examination due to reasons beyond control (such as the Board examination), then he/she will not have to wait for one entire year.

A candidate need not appear in both Sessions. However, if a candidate appears in more than one Session then his/her best of the JEE (Main) – 2023 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of the Merit List/ Ranking.