CUET UG Dates, JEE Main 2023 Registration, CBSE Datesheet: Important Education Events For This Week

Educational Events: Right from CUET UG 2023 Dates to JEE Main 2023 Registration, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in November 2022.

Here is a list of the essential prerequisites for Indian students interested in studying abroad.

Educational Events: The month of November would be buzzing with a lot of activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results. Right from CUET UG 2023 Dates to JEE Main 2023 Registration, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in November 2022.

CUET UG 2023 EXAM DATES

As per several media reports, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2023) registration process will begin in the month of February. The CUET examination is scheduled to be held in the third week of April.

CUET UG 2023: Common University Entrance Test

CUET UG 2023 application form: February

CUET Exam: Third week of April.

NEET UG 2023 REGISTRATION DATES

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2023) examination for admission to various undergraduate medical courses in India. The NEET examination 2023 will be held in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages. According to several reports, the NEET UG 2023 registration is likely to begin from March. However, the Board has not released any date or time for the registration process. NTA usually releases the information brochure and registration forms three to four months before the exam.

NEET UG 2023 Official Website: neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Application Form: March

JEE MAIN 2023 REGISTRATION DATES

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE 2022) Main examination anytime soon. According to a leading daily, the JEE Main 2022 registration will begin from the third week of November. The engineering entrance is likely to be conducted in January and April. Eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by logging into the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.

JEE MAIN official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main application form begins: Third week of November.

JEE Main exam date: January and April

CLAT 2024 REGISTRATION

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the CLAT 2024 examination in December 2023. Candidates can fill up the CLAT 2024 application form by visiting the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in from next year.

CLAT 2024 Official Website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 Application form: to release soon

CLAT 2024 Exam: December 2023.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the Class 10, and 12 exams 2023 date sheet anytime soon. According to the reports, the CBSE board exam date sheet 2023 is likely to be released in November. One can download the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam timetable by visiting the official website at the Board at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Official Website: cbse.gov.in.

CBSE board exam date sheet 2023: Likely to be released in November

ICSE Class 10th Datesheet 2023

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education(ICSE) Class 10 date sheet 2023 anytime soon. Eligible students can check and download the ICSE class 10 timetable, once released, by visiting the official website at cisce.org. According to several media reports, the detailed date sheets are likely to be released by November. However, the Board officials have not released any date or time regarding the same. Meanwhile, CISCE has proposed holding the said examinations tentatively in February/ March 2023. The ICSE 10th exams are expected to be conducted in March 2023.

ICSE Official Website: cisce.org

ICSE board exam date sheet 2023: Likely to be released in November