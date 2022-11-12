JEE Main 2023 Exam Date Expected Soon; Registration Process to Begin Shortly

JEE Main 2023 Registration Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) – Main 2023 dates soon. As per reports, the JEE Main 2023 is likely to be conducted twice this year(January and April 2023). Once the registration process begins, eligible candidates will be able to fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023. JEE Main 2023 exam date first attempt details will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in in 2023. As per a leading daily, the JEE Main 2023 registration will commence in the third week of November. Meanwhile, the engineering entrance is likely to be held in January and April.

JEE Main 2023 Registration- Highlights

Name of the Event

Check Important Dates Here JEE Main 2023 exam conducting authority National Testing Agency (NTA) NTA JEE Main 2023 official website jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 National Testing Agency(NTA) Official website nta.ac.in JEE Main exam date 2023 January and April (Tentative) JEE Main 2023 registration date November (Tentative) JEE MAIN 2023 Registration: Step-by-Step Guide to Fill JEE Main 2023 Application Form The JEE Main 2023 application process includes 04 steps: Basic Registrations, application form filling, document uploading, fee payment, and submission of the application form.

Visit the JEE Main official website -jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register yourself by providing the required login credentials.

After completing registration, the login credentials will be sent to the registered Email ID and mobile number.

Next, log in using the system-generated id and password.

Enter the required details to fill up the application form. Enter your personal and academic details as required.

Upload the scanned documents. Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee in online mode.

Submit the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

JEE MAIN 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed the 10+2 (Class 12) board examination or pursuing this year with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects along with Chemistry and Biology are eligible to appear for the JEE Main exam 2023.

Students aspiring to appear in JEE Main 2023 must ensure their eligibility before filling up the JEE Main application form. The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and important dates will be available on JEE Main’s official website soon.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT JEE MAIN 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the JEE Main examination to candidates seeking admission to BTech and BArch programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

Last year, NTA has conducted the JEE Main exam in two sessions. The first session was held from June 20 till June 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the second session exam was held between July 21 to July 30, 2022. Please keep a note that the above-mentioned dates are tentative, thus, interested and eligible students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates regarding JEE Main 2023.