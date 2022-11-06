JEE Main 2023 Dates to Release Soon; Check Official Website, Other Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Registration Dates at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Registration Dates at jeemain.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) – Mains 2023 dates soon. According to a leading daily, the JEE Main 2023 registration will commence in the third week of November. Meanwhile, the engineering entrance will be conducted in January and April. Eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 exam pattern for the Btech paper will be held for multiple-choice and numerical questions. The Btech paper (Paper 1) of JEE Mains 2023 will consist of three sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Going by the previous year’s information bulletin, the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.

JEE MAIN 2023 REGISTRATION: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE

JEE MAIN official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main application form begins: Third week of November.

JEE Main exam date: January and April

JEE Main 2023 application form last date: to be notified

Reopening of JEE Main application form 2023: to be notified

JEE Main Application Form Correction: to be notified

JEE MAIN 2023 REGISTRATION: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

Name of the Event JEE Main 2023 Application form Details JEE Main Full Form Joint Entrance Exam Main Mode of availability Online Exam Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) JEE Main 2023 Official website jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 JEE Mains 2023 Exam Date To be notified JEE 2023 Application fees to be released soon

HOW TO FILL JEE MAIN 2023 APPLICATION FORM?

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form.

Pay the registration fee and Submit the application form.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE MAIN 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Students aspiring to appear in JEE Main 2023 must ensure their eligibility before filling up the JEE Main application form. The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and important dates will be available on JEE Main’s official website soon. The JEE Main registration 2023 date will be different for each session. Please note that the above-mentioned dates are tentative, thus, students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates regarding JEE Main 2023.