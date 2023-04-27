Home

JEE Main 2023 Result Date: Session 2 Paper 2 BArch and BPlanning Final Answer Key Awaited

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: The provisional answer key was released on April 19. And the students were asked to challenge the provisional answer key till April 21.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: The provisional answer key was released on April 19. And the students were asked to challenge the provisional answer key till April 21.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 2, or the April session 2023 result will be declared anytime soon. As per media reports, JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 is expected to be declared before April 30, 2023. If going by the academic calendar, the Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Guwahati will commence the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 on Sunday(April 30). Considering this, NTA is expected to announce JEE Main results along with the cut-off marks before the stipulated time.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main result on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main session 2 final provisional answer key 2023 has been announced for Paper 1 (BE and BTech). While the JEE Main Final Answer Key for Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) is still awaited. Along with the results, the agency will also release the top performers, qualifying scores, percentiles, and other information, all of which are available on the NTA’s official website at nta.ac.in.

Based on the final answer key, the JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 2 will be announced. Soon after the results are announced, candidates can access the website and check their performance by logging in with their registration number, date of birth (DoB), and password. The Institute will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on June 4, 2023.

Official Websites to Download JEE Main 2023 Result?

Official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

UMANG

DigiLocker

NTA JEE Main 2023 Result Session 2(Direct Link to be active)

JEE Main 2023 Result: How to Check NTA JEE Scorecard?

Step 1 : Visit the JEE Main website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Look at the left-hand side of the homepage. You will find a link that reads "JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result."

Step 3: Once you click on the link, you will be asked to enter the necessary login details.

Step 4: Once you enter your NTA JEE Application number and date of birth then click "Submit."

Step 5: A new window showing the JEE Main 2023 results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result after you have gone through it. Print a copy of it for future reference.

The National Testing Agency conducted the JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 on 06, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 April 2023 in various cities throughout the Country and cities outside India in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Meanwhile, a section of students are requesting NTA to declare the result as soon as possible.

@DG_NTA when you will release JEE main 2023 session 2 result? — Shivam agarwal (@shiv9236) April 27, 2023

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023, the candidates may also contact 011- 40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

