JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result Likely Today: Check Category-Wise Cut-Off, Toppers List on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2023: Along with JEE Main Results 2023, the NTA will also release the category-wise JEE Main 2023 cut-off and toppers list.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: The provisional answer key was released on April 19. And the students were asked to challenge the provisional answer key till April 21.

JEE Main 2023 Result Latest Update: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 results are likely to be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 24. However, an official confirmation in this regard is awaited. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on jeemain.nta.nic.in, once it is declared. The candidates need to note that the final answer key will also be declared along with the result.

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12 in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. After the exam was concluded, the provisional answer key was released on April 19. And they were asked to challenge the provisional answer key till April 21.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: How To Check Score

Go to the JEE Main official website.

Select the “JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result” link from the homepage.

After providing the required login credentials, click “Submit.”

Download the result after reviewing it.

Take a printout of the JEE Main session 2 results for your records.

JEE Main 2023 Result: Check List of Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India

Rank 1: IIT Madras

Rank 2: IIT Delhi

Rank 3: IIT Bombay

Rank 4: IIT Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT Guwahati

Rank 8: NIT Tiruchirappalli

Rank 9: IIT Hyderabad

Rank 10: NIT Surathkal

JEE Main 2023 Result: List of Websites to Check Score

1. jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. nta.ac.in

