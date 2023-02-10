Home

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; April Session Application Form Awaited

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result Release Date at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Once released, eligible students can download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result by visiting the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result Release Date at jeemain.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the final result for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) exam anytime soon. Once released, eligible students can download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result by visiting the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access the scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

The JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 was conducted throughout the Country and abroad on 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 January, and February 01, 2023, in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. However, B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) examinations were held on January 28 for about 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres.

How to Check JEE Main Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) Result 2023?

Engineering aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download JEE Main scorecard online from the official website.

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘JEE Main result 2023’ link.

Candidates can access the from the ‘Candidate activity’ section.

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result is expected to release today. However, NTA has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result. Candidates are advised to track the official website.

NTA JEE Main 2023 April Session Registration Delayed

The registration process for the second session of JEE Main 2023 has been delayed. As per the Information Bulletin, NTA was scheduled to begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 April Session on February 07. However, as of now, application forms are not available on the official website. Interested candidates fill up the JEE Main 2023 April Session/ Session 2 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023, the candidates may also contact 011- 40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

