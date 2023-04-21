Home

JEE Main 2023 Result Expected Soon; Session 2 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Result Update: The last date to raise objections against JEE Main Answer Key 2023 is today, April 21, 2023.

The JEE Main Result 2023 for April Session is expected to be declared on or before April 23, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Result Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 examination anytime soon. Along with the JEE Main 2023 Result, NTA will publish the JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key. To access the result, a registered JEE Aspirant needs to enter his application number and date of birth.

The Testing Agency conducted the JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 on 06, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 April 2023 in various cities throughout the Country and cities outside India in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The last date to raise objections against JEE Main Answer Key 2023 is today, April 21, 2023. Candidates can challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. Based on the grievances raised by the students, NTA will publish the final answer key and result.

JEE Main 2023 Result: How to Check?

Go to the official website of the NTA Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main examination at . Check the Candidate’s Activity section. Find the link that reads,” Download JEE Main 2023 Result.” Enter the required login details such as the NTA JEE application number and date of birth(as given at the time of registration). Your JEE Main 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2023: How to Raise Objections Against JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE – Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Challenge .” Enter the login credentials such as the JEE application number, and password/ date of birth. Click on the submit option. Click ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’ You will see the Question IDs in the below sequential order for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the most appropriate Answer Key by NTA. If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box . You may upload supporting documents for which you can select ‘Choose File’and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file). After clicking your desired option, for Mathematics / Physics / Chemistry for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.), Mathematics / Aptitude Test for Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Mathematics /Aptitude Test / Planning for Paper 2B (B.Planning), scroll down and ‘Save your Claim’ and move to the next screen. You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged. Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’. Select the Mode of Payment and Pay a non-refundable processing fee @ ₹ 200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is the conducting body of JEE Main 2023 counselling. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023, the candidates may also contact 011- 40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.