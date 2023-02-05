JEE Main 2023 Result Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know How to Calculate Percentile Score.

Home

JEE Main 2023 Result Expected Soon; Paper-1 Final Provisional Answer Key Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Result Release Date at jeemain.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 exam anytime soon. The JEE Main session 1 result 2023 will be announced for both Paper 1 (BE and BTech) and Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). Earlier today, NTA published the JEE Main final answer key. The session 1 scorecard will be available to download on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates can download the result using their application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

To appear for JEE Advanced 2023 exam, candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023. The testing agency conducted the JEE Main exam 2023 on January 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023, at various exam centres across the country.

NTA JEE Main 2023 Result Websites

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

How to Check JEE Main Result 2023?

Engineering aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download JEE Main scorecard online from the official website.

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘JEE Main result 2023’ link.

Candidates can access the from the ‘Candidate activity’ section.

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs will be based on the announced qualifying Percentile by the individual Institutes.

JEE Main 2023: How to Calculate the Percentile Score of a Candidate?

Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. The marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination. Therefore the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same Percentile of 100 which is desirable.

The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate Percentiles. The Percentile score will be the Normalized Score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and shall be used for the preparation of the merit lists. The Percentile Scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties.

The Percentile score of a Candidate is calculated as follows: 100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate/ The total number of the candidates who appeared in the ’Session.’

Note: The Percentile of the Total shall NOT be an aggregate or average of the Percentile of the individual subject. The percentile score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.

JEE Main Provisional Answer Key 2023

The NTA on Thursday, Februaury 2, released the provisional answer key of JEE Main Paper 1 (BE and BTech) and JEE Main Paper 2(BArch and BPlanning). Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the JEE Main provisional answer key till February 04.

Name of the Event Check Important Dates Here Paper JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1 February 02, 2023 – February 04, 2023 Paper(B.E./B.Tech) Paper 2A(B.Arch) Paper 2B(B.Planning)

JEE Main 2023 Application Correction Window Reopens

NTA has also reopened the JEE Main 2023 session 1 application correction window to let students edit the state code of eligibility and category. Candidates will be able to modify the code by visiting the official website. The last date to make corrections is February 5(5 PM). “In view of the above and in the interest of the students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates for modifying their State Code of Eligibility and Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1,” NTA in an official notification said.

Examination/Session Duration for Correction JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 03 February to 05 February 2023 (upto 5:00 P.M.)

NTA JEE Main 2023 April Session Registration NTA will begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 April Session from February 07, 2023. Interested and eligible can fill up the JEE Main 2023 April Session/ Session 2 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023, the candidates may also contact 011- 40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.