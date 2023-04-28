Home

JEE Main 2023 Result LIVE Updates: NTA Expected to Declare Session 2 Result, Cut-Off Today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE Updates: JEE Aspirants can view their JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result at — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result: The provisional answer key was released on April 19. And the students were asked to challenge the provisional answer key till April 21.

JEE Main Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main Session 2 examination today, April 28, 2023. Media report suggests that JEE Main 2023 session 2 results for both paper 1 – BE, BTech and paper 2 – BArch and BPlanning is expected to be declared today. This year, JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 was held on April 06, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, and April 15, 2023. The competitive examination was held in various cities throughout the Country and cities outside India in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. JEE Aspirants can view their JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result at — or . NTA has already released JEE – 2023 Session 2 Final Provisional Answer Key. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on JEE Main Result, percentile, rank predictor, AIR toppers, cut-off, JoSAA counselling.

