JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result Expected Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; April Session Application Form Underway

JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Result 2023: The candidates can check and download their JEE Main session 1 paper 2 result 2023 by log-in in with their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

JEE Main 2023: Bombay High Court to Hear PIL on 75% Eligibility Criteria on Feb 21. All You Need to Know.

JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Result 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to declare the final result for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) exam anytime soon. The testing agency conducted the B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) examinations on January 28 for about 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres. Once announced, eligible students can download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result by visiting the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can check and download their JEE Main session 1 paper 2 result 2023 by log-in in with their application number, date of birth, and security pin. NTA has already released the scorecard for JEE Main session 1 BE, Btech (paper 1).

JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Result 2023 Tentative Date

According to several media reports, Students can expect the JEE Main Result 2023 for Paper 2 to be declared in the last week of February.

JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Result 2023 – How To Check at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Go to the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, ‘Results for JEE MAIN (2023): Paper 2 – Paper 2A & Paper 2B.’

On the new page, enter log-in details – application number, date of birth, and security pin

JEE Main Result 2023 session 1 paper 2 will be displayed on the screen

Download JEE scorecard for the January session and print a copy for future use.

JEE Main Session 2 Registration Ending Soon

NTA will end the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 April Session on March 12, 2023. Ehe engineering aspirants can log in at jeemain.nta.nic.in website and fill up the application form. The JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be conducted on April 06, 08, 10, 11, and April 12, 2023. Meanwhile, April 13 and 15 have been kept reserved for future contingencies.

JEE Main 2023 April Session Exam City Slip Admit Card: Know Release Date And Time

According to the JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 Information Bulletin, the exam city slip for the same will be issued in the third week of March. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card will be released in the last week of March. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023, the candidates may also contact 011- 40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023, the candidates may also contact 011- 40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.