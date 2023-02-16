Home

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Steps to Check Scores Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result: All those students who have appeared for the entrance examination can download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result by logging into the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Result Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know How to Calculate Percentile Score.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the final result for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) exam soon. All those students who have appeared for the entrance examination can download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result by logging into the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Till now, NTA has not released any official date or time for the declaration of the result.

Login Credentials Required to Download JEE Main Paper 2 B.Arch and B.Planning Result

In order to access the scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date

NTA conducted the JEE Main Paper 2 B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) examinations on January 28 for about 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres. The National Testing Agency has already uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with the question papers with recorded responses on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to Download JEE Main Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) Result 2023?

Engineering aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download JEE Main scorecard online from the official website.

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘JEE Main result 2023’ link.

Candidates can access the from the ‘Candidate activity’ section.

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023 the candidates may also contact 011- 40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

