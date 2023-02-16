JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Steps to Check Scores Here
JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result: All those students who have appeared for the entrance examination can download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result by logging into the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the final result for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) exam soon. Till now, NTA has not released any official date or time for the declaration of the result.
Login Credentials Required to Download JEE Main Paper 2 B.Arch and B.Planning Result
In order to access the scorecard, a candidate needs to enter his/her application ID, date of birth, and security pin.
JEE Main 2023 Exam Date
NTA conducted the JEE Main Paper 2 B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) examinations on January 28 for about 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres. The National Testing Agency has already uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with the question papers with recorded responses on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.
How to Download JEE Main Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) Result 2023?
Engineering aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download JEE Main scorecard online from the official website.
- Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the ‘JEE Main result 2023’ link.
- Candidates can access the from the ‘Candidate activity’ section.
- Log in with your application number and date of birth.
- The JEE Main scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023 the candidates may also contact 011- 40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.
