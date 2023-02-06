Top Recommended Stories
JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result: Provisional Answer Key Released, Final Scores to be Out Soon
JEE MAIN 2023: NTA had conducted the JEE Main 2023 session 1 on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1.
JEE Main 2023 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency has finally released the much-awaited provisional answer key for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 session 1. Those who appeared for the exam can check the answer key at— jeemain.nta.nic.in. Now that the NTA has released the JEE Main final answer key 2023, the conducting body is expected to declare the JEE Main 2023 result for session 1 soon.
DIRECT LINK TO CHECK JEE MAIN 2023 PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEY
JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Steps to Check Provisional Answer Key
- Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Open the link to view JEE Main session 1 result.
- Download the PDF file and view final answer key.
More than 9 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main session 1. Out of which 8.6 lakh registered for paper 1 BE, BTech and 0.46 lakh for paper 2 BArch and BPlanning. NTA had conducted the JEE Main 2023 session 1 on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1.
