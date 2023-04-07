Home

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Out For April 10 Exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Report

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card: In order to download the hall ticket, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth.

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Live:

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main anytime soon. As per the Careers360 report, JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit card for the April 10 exam has been published on the official website. At present, the direct link to access the admit card link is unavailable. The admit cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on subsequent dates will be released in due course.

In order to download the hall ticket, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth. The JEE Main 2023 admit card will contain details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, signature, photograph, exam date and time, and test centre. One can download the admit card by visiting the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: How to Download Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website of JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Go to the designated JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card link

Enter the login credentials such as JEE Main application number and dates of birth.

and dates of birth. Submit the login details and download NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card.

A registered JEE aspirant must bring their JEE Main hall ticket along with a valid government-issued photo ID proof to their exam centre without fail because it contains information such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, signature, photograph, exam date and time, and test centre that is needed to identify the candidates.

National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 at different Centres located various cities throughout the country and 24 Cities outside India on 06, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13 and April 15, 2023. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for latest updates.

