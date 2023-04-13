Home

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Out For April 15 Exam; Know How to Check Hall Ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card at jeemain.nta.ac.in: The candidates scheduled to appear on April 15, 2023, are required to download their admit card using their application number and date of birth.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card at jeemain.nta.ac.in: The Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main examination is underway. At present, National Testing Agency (NTA) has released JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit card for the April 15 exam. Registered JEE Aspirants can download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official website at— . “In continuation to the Public Notices dated: 03 April 2023, 05 April 2023, 07 April 2023, 09 April 2023, and 11 April 2023, Admit Cards for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) are being released for the candidates scheduled for examination on 15 April 2023,” NTA in an official notification said.

The candidates scheduled to appear on April 15, 2023, are required to download their admit card using their application number and date of birth. The examinees are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: How to Download Hall Ticket For April 15 Exam?

Visit the official website of JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the designated JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card link.

The link will be available in the Candidate’s activity section.

Enter the login credentials such as JEE Main application number and dates of birth.

and dates of birth. Submit the login details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

