Home

Education

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Underway: Check Exam City Slip Release Date And Time

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Underway: Check Exam City Slip Release Date And Time

JEE Main 2023 Exam City Slip Release Date at jeemain.nta.nic.in: The session 2 hall ticket will be available to download on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates can download the admit card using their application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Underway: Check Exam City Slip Release Date And Time

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip: The Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main 2023 Session 2 application process is underway. Engineering aspirants who want to register for the competitive entrance examination can apply online by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2023 entrance exam for the second/April session is slated to be held on April 06, 08, 10, 11, and April 12, 2023. Meanwhile, April 13 and 15 have been kept reserved for future contingencies.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip Release Date And Time

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exam city slip will be released in the third week of March. The session 2 exam city slip will be available to download on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

You may like to read

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Release Date And Time

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit card will be released in the last week of March. The candidates can download the admit card using their application ID, date of birth, and security pin. The JEE Main admit card 2023 will have details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, application number, exam date and time, photo, signature, and exam centre details.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration: Check Important Dates Here

Name of the Event Check Important Dates Here Announcement of the City of Examination Third week of March 2023 Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website Last week of March 2023 Dates of Examination 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023

(Reserve dates – 13, 15 April 2023) Display of Question Paper attempted by the

Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting

challenges To be displayed on the NTA website Declaration of Result To be displayed on the NTA website

How to Download JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip?

Engineering aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download JEE Main admit card 2023 online from the official website.

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in .

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2023 Exam City Slip.”

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main Exam City Slip will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam Pattern – All You Need to Know About CBT Mode

JEE (Main) – 2023 is being conducted in the following modes:

Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only. Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size. Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.