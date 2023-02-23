Home

JEE Main 2023: Free Mock Test Available on National Test Abhyas App; Check Steps to Access

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Latest Update: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 mock test is available on the mobile application ‘National Test Abhyas’ to prepare for the examination. All those candidates who are going to appear for JEE Main 2023 Session 2 entrance examination can access the free mock test on the mobile application. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the sole exam-conducting body, will conduct JEE Main 2023 April Session on April 06, 08, 10, 11, and 12.

The app had been launched to facilitate candidates’ access to high-quality mock tests in the safety and comfort of their homes since NTA’s Test-Practice Centers (TPCs) were closed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates across the country can use the App to access high-quality tests, free of cost, in a bid to be fully prepared for the upcoming JEE (Main), NEET (UG), and other competitive exams. The tests can be easily downloaded and taken offline, thus accommodating candidates with low bandwidth internet connections.

The mobile app, National Test Abhyas, is available on both android-based and iOS smartphones and tablets. Once candidates download the app, they simply need to sign-up or register with some basic details, create a free account, and then start accessing mock tests free of cost for their selected examination(s). The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store or App Store.

The National Test Abhyas is available on the website: https://www.nta.ac.in/Abhyas and Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.abhyas.nta.com

How to Access JEE Main 2023 Mock Test?

First of all, download the National Test Abhyas mobile app from the Google play store or the App store.

Sign up or register yourself and create a free account.

Log in with your credentials.

JEE Main 2023 mock test will appear on the screen.

Read the instructions carefully and take the mock test for free.

For Papers, Scheme, Timing, eligility and other information, candidates are requested to please check the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main) – 2023 available on the website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

