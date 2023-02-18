Home

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Closing Shortly; Check Updates on Exam City Slip, Admit Card

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result Update: To fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form, the engineering aspirants can log in at the jeemain.nta.nic.in website

JEE Main 2023 Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 April Session on March 12, 2023. To fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form, the engineering aspirants can log in at the jeemain.nta.nic.in website. The JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be conducted on April 06, 08, 10, 11, and April 12, 2023. Meanwhile, April 13 and 15 have been kept reserved for future contingencies.

JEE Main 2023 April Session Exam City Slip Admit Card – Release Date And Time

As per the JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 Information Bulletin, the exam city slip for the same will be issued in the third week of March. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card will be released in the last week of March. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website.

JEE Main 2023: How To Fill JEE Main 2023 Application Form?

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number. Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that. Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main 2023 application form. Upload scanned documents including photographs and signature. Pay the application fee online. Submit the JEE Main application form. Download, save, and print the confirmation page.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam Pattern

JEE (Main) – 2023 is being conducted in the following modes:

Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only. Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size. Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Choice of Medium of Question Papers

Medium of the Question Papers: Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE (Main) – 2023 is being conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Scheme of Examination

Subject combinations for each paper, type of questions in each paper, and mode of examination are given in the table below:

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result – Check Release Date And Time

NTA will declare the final result for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) exam anytime soon. The B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) examinations were held on January 28 for about 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres.

For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

