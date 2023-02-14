Home

Education

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Big Update: Registrations Likely To Begin Soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in | Details

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Big Update: Registrations Likely To Begin Soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in | Details

Once the registration link is active, candidates would be able to apply on the official website -jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Twin brothers miss JEE-Mains as admit cards withheld over doubtful credentials.

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing is likely to start the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations soon. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that soon after the registration begins, they can login to the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. to complete the process. As per a report by Times of India, NTA is likely to commence the JEE Main Session 2 Registrations by tonight.

Once the registration link is active, candidates would be able to apply on the official website -jeemain.nta.nic.in.

You may like to read

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Key Updates

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 registrations is likely to begin today or tomorrow, February 15, 2023.

As per the official exam calendar released by the agency, JEE Main April Session is scheduled to begin from April 6, 2023 onwards.

NTA has already conducted the JEE Main Session 1 Exams from January 24, 2023 to February 1, 2023.

The JEE Main Result for the B.Tech and B.E papers has also been declared and 20 students scored in the 100th percentile.

The JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023 is expected to be released soon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.