JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip, Admit Card Awaited; Tentative Schedule Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip: The exact date, shift, and city of examination for Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech and Paper 2A: B. Arch and Paper 2B: B. Planning will be made available to the Candidates on their Admit Card.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency, the self-sustained premier testing organization is all set to conduct the examination for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination on April 06, 08, 10, 11, and April 12, 2023. If going by the NTA JEE Main 2023 Information Bulletin, the exam city slip will be released in the third week of March. However, as per Indianexpress, NTA will release the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam city slip a week before the commencement of the examination. “The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 city intimation slip a week before the exam begins on April 6, an NTA official was quoted as saying to indianexpress.com.

The hall ticket for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examination will be published by the last week of March. Candidates must read carefully the Instructions given in the Information Bulletin available on the NTA Website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified. Candidates are advised to carry only the following with them into the examination venue:

JEE Main 2023: Items You Must Carry to JEE Main 2023 Exam Centre

Admit card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

Additional photograph, to be pasted on the attendance sheet.

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml), if required.

Personal transparent water bottle.

Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

Once the admit card/exam city slip is out, engineering aspirants can download it from jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Steps to Download JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip

Visit the official website of JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. In the Candidates activity section, look for the link that reads, “NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip.” Now, enter the application number, and other required details to login into your account. Your JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The exact date, shift, and city of examination for Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech and Paper 2A: B. Arch and Paper 2B: B. Planning will be made available to the Candidates on their Admit Card. Candidates shall appear at their own cost at the Examination Centre on the date, shift, and time indicated on their Admit Cards issued by the NTA in due course through its website. The Candidates may please note that Admit Cards will not be sent by post.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip, Admit Card – Highlights

Announcement of the City of Examination Third week of March 2023

Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website Last week of March 2023

Dates of Examination 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023 (Reserve dates – 13, 15 April 2023)

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

