JEE Main 2023 Session 2: NTA Adds Exam Dates; Check Advance City Intimation Slip, Other Changes Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip: Candidates can download the JEE Main 2023 Exam City slip by logging into the official website — https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip, Admit Card Awaited; Tentative Schedule Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the examination schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 examination. According to the official notice, NTA will conduct the entrance examination on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and April 15, at different Centres located in various cities throughout the country and 24 Cities outside India. Earlier(going by NTA JEE Main 2023 Information Bulletin), April 13 and April 15, 2023, were reserved for future contingencies.

Earlier today, the testing agency released the JEE Main 2023 Exam City Slip. Candidates can download the JEE Main 2023 Exam City slip by logging into the official website — https://jeemain.nta.nic.in. “The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f,” NTA in an official notice said.

The Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 will be released later. For the convenience of the JEE Aspirants, we have provided the steps and a direct link to check and download the exam city slip.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip: Direct Link

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Notice: Direct Link

How to Download JEE Main 2023 Exam City Slip? A Step-by-Step Guide Here

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads,”Link 2: JEE Main -2023 (Session 2): Advance City Intimation Display/ Link 1: JEE Main -2023 (Session 2): Advance City Intimation Display.”

You can find the link in the candidates’ activity.

Enter the login credentials such as – the JEE application number and date of birth, and security pin. Now, click on the submit option.

and date of birth, and security pin. Now, click on the submit option. Your JEE Main 2023 April Session Exam City Slip will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation slip for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

