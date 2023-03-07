Home

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Ends in 5 Days; Know How to Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Application Form: The NTA JEE Main application form 2023 April session is available on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Underway: Check Exam City Slip Release Date And Time

JEE Main 2023 Application Form: The application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 will be concluded on March 12, 2023, at 9:00 PM. This means that only 5 days are left for the engineering aspirants to fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form. The NTA JEE Main application form 2023 April session is available on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. Eligible and Interested aspirants who are willing to appear for the examination must visit the designated website to register themselves.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date

JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) was held on 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 January and February 01, 2023, and Session 2 will be conducted on 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023. The exact date, shift, and city of examination for Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech and Paper 2A: B. Arch and Paper 2B: B. Planning will be made available to the candidates on their admit card.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam Date: 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023.

06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023. JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Resreve Date: 13, 15 April 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Application Form: Steps To Register For Session 2 here

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the link of ‘Online Application for JEE Main Session-2 (2023)’on the home page Enter the application number and password to log in. Fill in the JEE Main 2023 application form. Upload all the required documents Pay the online registration fee. Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

JEE Main 2023 Pattern of Examination

Paper1: B.E./ B. Tech. in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode: While applying for the JEE Main 2023, candidates make sure that they are aware of the exam structure.

For each question in Section B, a candidate has to enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. For Section B, the answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer.

Paper 1: B.E./ B. Tech. Marking Scheme for MCQs

Correct Answer or the Most Appropriate Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered / Marked for Review: No mark (0)

Paper 1: B.E./ B. Tech. Marking Scheme for questions for which the answer is a Numerical value

Correct Answer or the Most Appropriate Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered / Marked for Review: No mark (0)

Please note, Although candidates can register for JEE Main 2023 session 2 till 9 PM on March 12, they can submit their fees by 11:50 PM on the same date. “The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate,” NTA in an official notification said.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

