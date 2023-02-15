Home

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Exam Date, Steps to Apply Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration: One can fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2023: The correction window for JEE Main 2023 will remain open till January 14, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 today, February 15, 2023. The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the examination fee for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, state of the examination, state code of eligibility, uploading of address proof (Present and Permanent), cities for Session 2, and pay the examination fees.

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2023 session 2 examinations on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12. The JEE Main 2023 application process will include basic registrations, application form filling, document uploading, fee payment, and submission of the application form. One can fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

“The dates of advance intimation of examination city, downloading of admit cards, and declaration of result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course, “NTA in an official notice said.

JEE Main 2023 Registration: How to Fill JEE Main 2023 Application Form?

Visit the JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the link, “Online Application for JEE Main Session-2 (2023).”

Enter the login details such as the application number, password, and security pin. New users need to register themselves on the portal.

Re-login with generated credentials and complete the application form as instructed.

Upload the necessary documents according to the specification.

Pay JEE Main 2023 application fee. Submit the JEE Mains 2023 session 2 application form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

All candidates (already registered and new registration) are required to upload address proof (Present and permanent address) during the online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2. The address proof may include AADHAAR Card, Domicile Certificate, Passport, Voter ID card, etc. Both documents (if applicable) are to be merged and uploaded in a single pdf file. If the Present and Permanent addresses are same, then the same document will suffice.

JEE Main 2023 Application Form Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2023: Only One Application Form

The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result Release Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the final result for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) exam anytime soon. Eligible students can download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result by visiting the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) examinations were held on January 28 for about 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres.

JEE Mains 2023 April Session: Who can apply?

JEE Main April session Who can apply Existing candidates i.e.candidates

registered for Session 1 and Paid Fee be considered for Session 2 Already registered candidates in Session 1 i.e. existing candidates for Session 2: Candidates are allowed to opt for the following Course (Paper) Medium of question paper State code of eligibility Examination Cities Uploading of Address Proof Fee Payment For new candidates, the process for

registration and application for

filling in Session 2 will remain the

same as followed in Session 1. For new candidates in Session 2 i.e. not registered including Fee not paid for Session 1 Process for registration and Application will remain the same as followed for session 1.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and(https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023,the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

NOTE: Candidates are suggested to thoroughly read the information brochure before filling up the JEE Main application form.

NOTE: Candidates are suggested to thoroughly read the information brochure before filling up the JEE Main application form.