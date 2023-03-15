Home

Education

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Steps To Fill Application Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Steps To Fill Application Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application Form: All those aspirants who have not filled up the JEE Main 2023 application form can do so by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in till March 16, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration Underway: Check Exam City Slip Release Date And Time

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 today, March 15, 2023. All those aspirants who have not filled up the JEE Main 2023 application form can do so by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in till March 16, 2023. The JEE Main session 2 examinations are scheduled to be held from April 6 to April 12, 2023.

“A few representations are being received from the candidates to open the registration window again for applying for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 as they could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. To support the students’ community, it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 as per the details given below,” NTA in an official notification said.

You may like to read

JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 Important Dates Here

Date for receiving online Application Forms: 15 March to 16 March 2023 Last Date for receiving online Application Forms: 16 March 2023 (Up to 10:50 P.M.) Last Date for receiving fee online: 16 March 2023 (Up to 11:50 P.M.)

Candidates must note that this opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who applied for JEE (Main) –

2023 Session 1 but could not register for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as a fresh candidate for the JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2.

JEE Main 2023 Application Form: Steps to Apply Online

Engineering aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download JEE Main admit card 2023 online from the official website.

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number. Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that. Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main 2023 application form. Upload scanned documents including photographs and signature. Pay the application fee online. Submit the JEE Main application form. Download, save, and print the confirmation page.

“Candidates may note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised to use this opportunity very carefully as no further chance will be given to any candidate for applying for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2,” NTA added.

If any candidate faces any difficulty in applying for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or can write e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.