JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result Expected Soon; Check Steps to Download

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Steps to Download

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result Release Date And Time: Once announced, engineering aspirants can download their JEE Main 2023 Session 2 results from the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result Release Date And Time: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main Session 2 examination anytime soon. Once announced, engineering aspirants can download their JEE Main 2023 Session 2 results from the official websites — or .

This year, the competitive examination was conducted on 06, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, and April 15, 2023, in various cities throughout the Country and cities outside India in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Earlier, aspirants were provided with an opportunity to challenge the JEE Main Provisional Answer Key. “Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” NTA in an official notification said. Along with the result, NTA will publish the final answer key. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the result. Follow the steps given below.

JEE Main 2023: How to Download JEE Main 2023 Result?

Visit the official website of JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the designated JEE Main 2023 session 2 result link.

The link will be available in the Candidate’s Activity section.

Enter the login credentials such as JEE Main application number and dates of birth.

and dates of birth. Submit the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download NTA JEE Main 2023 result and take a printout of it for future use.

NTA has facilitated all candidates with an additional platform of UMANG and DigiLocker to download their documents like Confirmation Page, Admit Card, Score Cards, etc. Instruction will be provided in subsequent phases. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA Website and check their e-mails regularly for the latest updates. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023, the candidates may also contact 011- 40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023, the candidates may also contact 011- 40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.