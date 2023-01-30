Home

JEE MAIN 2023: Students Urge NTA, BSEB to Reschedule Feb 1 Exam. Will Authorities Listen?

JEE Main 2023: While BSEB mathematics exam is scheduled for Feb 1 from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, NTA will conduct JEE Main 2023 from 9 AM to 12 PM.

JEE MAIN 2023: As the National Testing Agency (NTA) revised the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 dates, several aspirants, especially from Bihar were left in a dilemma as the last exam of JEE Main first session is clashing with their class 12 mathematics paper. While BSEB mathematics exam is scheduled for Feb 1 from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, NTA will conduct JEE Main 2023 from 9 AM to 12 PM.

Taking to Twitter, students urged the NTA and exam authorities to postpone JEE Main 2023 to a later date. For the unversed, the NTA recently revised JEE Main 2023 exam dates after which the exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1.

“Bihar School Examination Board, Intermediate, Patna 12th exam is starting from 01–02–2023 and JEE (Main) exam is also on 01–02–2023, how can I give both exams on the same date, so I request BSEB to please extend the 12th board exam date”, a student tweeted.

Check Out Some Other Tweets Here

My jee mains exam clash with Bihar board maths exam — Raj Ritik (@ritikraj1460) January 21, 2023

‘Admit Cards For Jan 31 NOT Out’

Meanwhile, a section of JEE aspirants have complained that they are yet to receive the admit card for Jan 31 exam. A student named Arpit Mishra took to Twitter and said that this is his last chance to take JEE Main, however, with one day to go till the exam, the NTA has not released his admit card as yet. Responding to Mishra, the NTA said that his hall ticket will be issued soon.

On the other hand, the NTA has confirmed that admit cards for JEE Main exam till January 30 are available on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students are advised to check the official website of NTA for authentic and latest updates on their hall tickets.