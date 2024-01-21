Home

JEE Main 2024 Admit Card Download Link Active For B.Arch, B.Planning Papers; Know How to Access Hall Ticket at jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2024 Admit Card Download Link is now active! The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the admit card for candidates scheduled for examination on January 24, 2024, for Paper 2A (B. Arch),

JEE Main 2024 Admit Card Download Link is now active! The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the admit card for candidates scheduled for examination on January 24, 2024, for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both). The candidates scheduled to appear on January 24, 2024 for Paper 2 (B.Arch. / B.Planning) are required to download their JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 hall ticket by using their application number and date of birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in. NTA is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 at different Centres located various cities throughout the country and 22 Cities outside India as per the following details:

JEE Main 2024 Admit Card Download Link: Check JEE Main Exam Schedule

Date of Exam JEE Main Paper JEE Main Shift 27, 29, 30, 31 January and

01 February 2024 Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) First shift (09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon) and Second Shift (03:00 P.M. to 06:00

P.M.) 24 January 2024 Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch & B. Planning both) Second Shift (03:00 P.M. to 06:30 P.M.)

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 (January 2024) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2024 – How to Download NTA JEE Main Admit Card For Section 1 Exam?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE – https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE(Main) 2024: Download Admit Card B.Arch/B.Planning (Click Here).”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Your JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a copy of it for future reference.

Admit Cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on subsequent dates i.e. (for Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech.) will be released in due course.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.