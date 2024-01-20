Home

JEE Main 2024 Admit Card Expected Today at jeemain.nta.ac.in: Check Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

JEE Main 2024 Admit Card is expected to be released today, January 20, 2024. NTA has also released the JEE Main 2024 Advance Intimation City Slip: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

JEE Main 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning), and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both) at different Centres located various cities throughout the country and 22 Cities outside India. The examination is slated to be conducted in the second shift – from 03:00 PM to 6:30 PM. NTA has also released the JEE Main 2024 Advance Intimation City Slip: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. Meanwhile, the admit card for the same is expected to be released today, January 20, 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Examination Pattern: Check Session 1 Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning), and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both)

Paper 2A: B. Arch

Part-I: Mathematics

Type of Question: Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which the answer is a numerical value.

Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which the answer is a numerical value. Mode of Examination: “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

Part-II: Aptitude Test

Type of Examination: Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Mode of Examination: “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

Part-III: Drawing Test

Type of Examination: Questions to test drawing aptitude

Questions to test drawing aptitude Mode of Examination: Pen and Paper Based” (offline) mode to be attempted on a Drawing sheet of A4 size.

Paper 2B: B. Planning

Part-I: Mathematics

Type of Examination: Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which the answer is a numerical value

Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and Questions for which the answer is a numerical value Mode of Examination: “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only

Part-II: Aptitude Test

Type of Examination: Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Mode of Examination: “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only

Part-III: Planning-Based Questions

Type of Examination: Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Objective Type – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Mode of Examination: “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only

JEE Main 2024 Examination Pattern: Check Session 1 Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning), and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both) Marking Scheme

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in Pen and Paper Based (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Admit Card: How to Check?

To download the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 City Intimation Slip and Admit Card, you’ll typically follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website for JEE Main 2024 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Login: Look for the link related to the admit card or city intimation slip. You’ll likely find it under the ‘Download Admit Card’ or ‘Candidate Login’ section. Click on it. Enter Credentials: You’ll need to log in using your application number, password, and possibly your date of birth or any other required credentials. Download: Once logged in, you should be able to see options to download the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card. Click on the respective links to download them. Print: After downloading, make sure to print the admit card. It’s essential to carry a printed copy to the exam center.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail atjeemain@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) for the latest update.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.