JEE Main 2024 Admit Card LIVE: NTA JEE Session 1 Exam City Slip at jeemain.nta.ac.in(Soon); Direct Link, Exam Schedule

JEE Main 2024 Admit Card LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the exam city slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 soon at its official website – https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

JEE Main 2024 Admit Card LIVE Updates: The JEE Main 2024 exam city slip will be released anytime soon. The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the exam city slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 soon at its official website – https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. To access the JEE Main exam city slip, a student must enter his/her application number and date of birth. This year, the JEE Main exam will be held between January 24 to February 1, 2024; the admit card for the engineering exam will be released three days before the actual date of the examination. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on JEE Main 2024.

