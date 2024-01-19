Home

JEE Main 2024 Admit Card LIVE: NTA JEE Session 1 Hall Ticket at jeemain.nta.ac.in Soon; Tentative Schedule, Dress Code, Frisking Rules

JEE Main 2024 Admit Card LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for the JEE Main 2024 exam on January 20; Those appearing for session 1 can download their admit cards from https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

JEE Main 2024 Admit Card LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card for the JEE Main 2024 exam on January 20; Those appearing for session 1 can download their admit cards from https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. The NTA suggests that the admit cards for session 1 will be available three days before the date of the exam. So, those with an exam on January 24, can probably anticipate their admit card on January 20. To access your admit card online, you’ll need to use your application number. So, remember to keep it handy. This admit card is crucial—it’s your key to the exam center, and it has your name, roll number, and important details about your exam like the date, time, and location.

The NTA conducts the JEE Main exam—a gateway to undergraduate engineering programs in top-tier institutions throughout India. This is one of the country’s most competitive exams, taken by an enormous number of students annually. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on JEE Main 2024.

