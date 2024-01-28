Home

Education

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in; Session 1 Result on Feb 12 | Tentative Schedule

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Soon at jeemain.nta.ac.in; Session 1 Result on Feb 12 | Tentative Schedule

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key: The JEE Main 2024 Session 1 examination for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both) has concluded on January 24, 2024

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key: The JEE Main 2024 Session 1 examination for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both) has concluded on January 24, 2024. Meanwhile, the JEE Mains examination for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) is underway and will conclude on February 1, 2024. As soon as the examination concludes, the Nation Testing Agency(NTA) will release the JEE Mains Provisional Answer Key at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/; candidates can access the pdf by entering his/her application number and date of birth.

Trending Now

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Release Date And Time

You may like to read

As you all know, the JEE Main Result will be announced on February 12; which means only 15 calendar days are left for the declaration of the result. However please note, that the JEE Main Answer Key can only be released between February 2 to February 12(as exams will conclude on Feb 1). In these 10 days, NTA will release the provisional answer key, and question paper along with the scanned response sheet. The recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days. Engineering aspirants who have appeared for the JEE examination and found any sort of discrepancies can raise objections against the provisional answer key. They need to pay a non-refundable online payment of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. As of now, the NTA has not released the JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Release Date And Time

Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about the outcome of the challenges made. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) – 2024 will be entertained.

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Release Date And Time

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.