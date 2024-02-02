Home

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key at jeemain.nta.ac.in(Likely Today): Know How to Raise Objections, Processing Charges Per Question

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main provisional answer key for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch &

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main provisional answer key for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both) as well as Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) between February 2 to February 12, 2024. According to the media reports, JEE Main 2024 Answer Key is likely to be released today at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/; although no official announcement has been made by the NTA officials. The IIT JEE Mains 2024 Answer Key can be accessed at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

In addition to it, NTA will release the JEE provisional answer key, scanned OMR sheet of the respective candidate, and question paper. One can access the NTA JEE Main Answer Key for the January Session at /.

The National Testing Agency conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 at different Centres located in various cities throughout the country and 22 centres outside India between January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 January, and February 1, 2024.

