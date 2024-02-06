Home

JEE Mains 2024 Answer Key Session 1 Soon; How to Calculate Marks Using Response Sheet

The JEE Main 2024 Answer key for the Session 1 examination will be released anytime soon; the final JEE scorecard and the result will be announced on February 12, 2024.

The JEE Main 2024 Answer key for the Session 1 examination will be released anytime soon; the final JEE scorecard and the result will be announced on February 12, 2024. Candidates can access the NTA JEE Main 2024 Provisional Answer Key at jeemain.nta.ac.in. As of now, JEE Mains Answer Key release date and time have not been confirmed; however, as per media reports, students can expect their NTA JEE Main 2024 response sheet likely today, February 6, 2024. Along with the NTA answer key, the JEE Main Response sheet and official JEE Mains 2024 question paper PDF set-wise will also be published on the website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)– 2024 Session 1 from January 24 to February 1 in about 544 Centres in 291 Cities(including 21 cities outside India). This year, the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 was conducted in 11 shifts which is 02 shifts less than the previous year keeping in view that the number of registered candidates is 1231874 which is about 27% higher than the previous year.

JEE Mains 2024 Answer Key Session 1: What’s Next?

First, the National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the JEE Mains 2024 Provisional Answer Key.

All those students who have appeared for the examination will be allowed to raise objections or challenges, if any, against the JEE answer key.

Later, NTA along with subject experts will review these raised objections, and if required will release a revised final answer key.

The JEE Main 2024 Final Answer key will be prepared and uploaded on the website.

will be prepared and uploaded on the website. Now, the JEE Mains Result, JEE Mains Topper List, and JEE Mains Scorecard will be published on the website.

The NTA JEE Mains 2024 Result will be released based on the JEE Main final answer key.

JEE Mains 2024 Answer Key Session 1: How to Calculate Marks Using Response Sheet?

Here’s a quick help guide on how you can calculate your marks using said response sheet:

Download JEE Response Sheet: The first step involves downloading the response sheet from the official webpage. This sheet contains the answers you filled out during the test.

The first step involves downloading the response sheet from the official webpage. This sheet contains the answers you filled out during the test. Cross-Verify Your Answers : Once your response sheet is ready, cross-verify each of your responses against the answer key provided by the exam organizers. This key will contain the correct solutions for every question.

: Once your response sheet is ready, cross-verify each of your responses against the answer key provided by the exam organizers. This key will contain the correct solutions for every question. Understand The Marking Scheme: Before proceeding to the next step, make sure you understand the JEE Mains’ marking pattern. For every correct answer, you earn 4 marks. For each wrong one, you lose 1 mark.

Before proceeding to the next step, make sure you understand the JEE Mains’ marking pattern. For every correct answer, you earn 4 marks. For each wrong one, you lose 1 mark. Tally Your Total Marks : Now, add up your scores for correct responses and subtract the penalties for the incorrect ones. This will give you your total marks.

: Now, add up your scores for correct responses and subtract the penalties for the incorrect ones. This will give you your total marks. Review Your Result: Lastly, check your resulting score to see your performance in the JEE Mains Exam.

So, calculating your marks using the tentative JEE Mains 2024 Answer Key and your response sheet is pretty straightforward. Just stick to the above-mentioned instructions and you’ll have a rough idea of your exam performance.

NOTE: JEE Mains 2024 Answer Key is likely to be released today, February 6, 2024; however neither NTA officials nor UGC Chairman has confirmed the JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Release date and time. The date mentioned above is tentative.

JEE Main Answer Key 2024: How to Calculate Scores For Paper 1 B.E./ B. Tech?

Paper 1: B.E./ B. Tech. in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode: Marking Scheme for MCQs

Correct Answer or the Most Appropriate Answer Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (1)

Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0)

Marking Scheme for questions for which the answer is a Numerical value

Correct Answer Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0)

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in Pen and Paper Based (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

Marking Scheme for MCQs:

Correct Answer or the most appropriate: Answer Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer/Multiple Answer Minus: one mark (-1)

Unanswered /Marked for Review: No mark (0)

Marking Scheme for questions for which the answer is a Numerical value

Correct Answer or the most appropriate Answer Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered / Marked for Review No mark (0)

(b) Marking Scheme for Drawing Test (Part III): Two questions are to be evaluated out of 100 marks.

Paper 2B (B. Planning) Part-I: Mathematics, Part-II: Aptitude Test, and Part-III: PlanningBased Questions in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only

Marking Scheme for MCQs

Correct Answer or the most appropriate Answer Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer/Multiple Answer Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered /Marked for Review No mark (0)

Marking Scheme for questions for which the answer is a Numerical value

Correct Answer or the most appropriate Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered/Marked for Review No mark (0)

The JEE (Main) being one of the most sensitive examinations, NTA made elaborate arrangements at various levels and took help from State Authorities for the smooth conduct of the examination.

The JEE (Main) being one of the most sensitive examinations, NTA made elaborate arrangements at various levels and took help from State Authorities for the smooth conduct of the examination.