JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Released at jeemain.nta.ac.in; Raise Objections Till Feb 8

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key Released at jeemain.nta.ac.in; Raise Objections Till Feb 8

JEE Main Answer Key 2024 has been released at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download the NTA JEE Mains Answer Key at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. The Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech

JEE Main Answer Key 2024 has been released at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates can download the NTA JEE Mains Answer Key at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. The Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

First, the National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the JEE Mains 2024 Provisional Answer Key.

All those students who have appeared for the examination will be allowed to raise objections or challenges, if any, against the JEE answer key.

Later, NTA along with subject experts will review these raised objections, and if required will release a revised final answer key.

The JEE Main 2024 Final Answer key will be prepared and uploaded on the website.

Now, the JEE Mains Result, JEE Mains Topper List, and JEE Mains Scorecard will be published on the website.

The NTA JEE Mains 2024 Result will be released based on the JEE Main final answer key.

