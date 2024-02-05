Home

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key LIVE: JEE Session 1 Official Provisional Key at jeemain.nta.ac.in Soon; Direct Link, Cut-Off

JEE Main Result, JEE Main Scorecard, and JEE Topper list can be downloaded from the website at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Check latest updates here.

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key, provisional in nature, will be published at jeemain.nta.ac.in; candidates can access the same by entering their application number and date of birth. The National Testing Agency(NTA), responsible for conducting the engineering competitive examination, will publish the JEE Main response sheet along with the JEE question paper. The IIT JEE examination was held in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). In comparison to the previous year, the number of registered candidates is about 12,31,874.

According to the media reports, the JEE Main 2024 answer key will be released this week. Note, that the JEE Main result date is confirmed. Candidates can download the JEE Main Result, JEE Main Scorecard, and JEE Topper list from the website. The attendance across the Country was 95.8 per cent for Paper 1 (B.E. / B.Tech.). This is one of the highest percentages of attendance for JEE (Main) since NTA has started the conduct of JEE (Main) examination.

Following the examination, NTA releases the much-awaited JEE Main Answer Key. It provides correct answers to every question asked during the exam. Students eager to know their performance can easily download this key in a PDF format from the NTA’s official website and cross-check their responses. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates.

