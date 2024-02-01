By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
JEE Main 2024 Exam Concludes Today(6 PM); Know Answer Key Release Date And Time
JEE Main 2024 Exam: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conclude the JEE Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) today, February 1, 2024. The first shift for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) will begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon; meanwhile, the Second Shift is slated to be held between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. As soon as the examination concludes, NTA will release the provisional answer key, scanned OMR sheet of the respective candidate, and question paper. One can access the NTA JEE Main Answer Key for January Session at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.
