JEE Main 2024 Exam Concludes Today(6 PM); Know Answer Key Release Date And Time

JEE Main 2024 Exam: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conclude the JEE Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) today, February 1, 2024. The first shift for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech) will begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon; meanwhile, the Second Shift is slated to be held between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. As soon as the examination concludes, NTA will release the provisional answer key, scanned OMR sheet of the respective candidate, and question paper. One can access the NTA JEE Main Answer Key for January Session at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

