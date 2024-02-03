JEE Main 2024 Answer Key at jeemain.nta.ac.in Soon; Check Step-by-Step Guide to Calculate Percentile Scores

Home

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key: With only 9 calendar days left for the National Testing Agency(NTA) to announce the JEE Main 2024 scorecard, the JEE Main provisional Answer Key can be expected anytime soo

JEE Main 2024 Answer Key: With only 9 calendar days left for the National Testing Agency(NTA) to announce the JEE Main 2024 scorecard, the JEE Main provisional Answer Key can be expected anytime soon. NTA JEE Main information bulletin has mentioned the JEE Main result date and time. The IIT JEE Main scorecard will be declared on February 12. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with

regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) – 2024 will be entertained. Speaking of the NTA JEE scorecard, do you know the meaning of percentile score?

What Are JEE Main Percentile Scores?

Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. The marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

The Percentile Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular Percentile in that examination. Therefore the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same Percentile of 100 which is desirable. The marks obtained in between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to appropriate Percentiles.

The Percentile score will be the Normalized Score for the examination (instead of the raw marks of the candidate) and shall be used for the preparation of the merit lists. The Percentile Scores will be calculated up to 7 decimal places to avoid the bunching effect and reduce ties.

How to Calculate the JEE Percentile score of a Candidate?

The Percentile score of a Candidate is calculated as follows:

100 X Number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate/The total number of the candidates who appeared in the ’Session’ Note: The Percentile of the Total shall NOT be an aggregate or average of the Percentile of the individual subject. The percentile score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.

Example: Suppose a test was held in 4 sessions of examinees as per details given below: (Allocation of Days and shifts was done randomly)

(a) The distribution of candidates was as follows:

Session-1: Day-1 Shift-1, Session-2: Day-1 Shift-2, Session-3: Day-2 Shift-1 and Session4: Day-2 Shift-2

In this method of scoring the HIGHEST RAW SCORE in each paper (irrespective of the raw scores) will be the 100 Percentile indicating that 100% of candidates have scored equal to or lesser than the highest scorer/ topper for that session.

Highest Raw Score and Percentile Score: All the highest raw scores will have a normalized Percentile Score of 100 for their respective session.

Lowest Raw Score and Percentile Score: The percentile Score of all the lowest raw scores will depend on the total number of candidates who have taken the examination for their respective sessions.

