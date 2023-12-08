Home

Education

JEE Main 2024 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Check Do’s And Don’t While Editing

JEE Main 2024 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Check Do’s And Don’t While Editing

JEE Main 2024 Application Correction Window Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will close the application correction window for Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024. Engineering aspirant

JEE Main 2024 Application Correction Window Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will close the application correction window for Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024. Engineering aspirants who have already filled up the NTA JEE Main application form will now have the last opportunity to edit the form.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.