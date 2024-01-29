Home

Education

JEE Main 2024 Application Form: NTA JEE Session 2 Registration Begins February 2; Complete Schedule Here

JEE Main 2024 Application Form: NTA JEE Session 2 Registration Begins February 2; Complete Schedule Here

JEE Main 2024 Application Form: The registration portal for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will be active from February 2, 2024, for Session 2, as per the information bulletin.

JEE Main 2024 Application Form: The registration portal for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will be active from February 2, 2024, for Session 2, as per the information bulletin.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.