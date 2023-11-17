Home

JEE Main 2024 Registration: Important Notice Out For Tamil Nadu Candidates; Check PDF Inside

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice only for the candidates of the Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Secondary), who are planning to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Exam Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body has released an important notice only for the candidates of the Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Secondary), who are planning to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024. According to the official notice, NTA has decided that candidates of Tamil Nadu who have passed the Class 10 examination in the year 2021 can apply for the JEE Main Session 1 exam. The options of ‘passing year’ and ‘school board’ will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in the year 2021.

This decision was taken after the testing agency received a few representations from the candidates of Tamil Nadu State Board who have passed their Class 10 or Class 12 examination in the year 2021. Due to the deadly COVID outbreak, no examinations were conducted for the 2021 batch of Class 10. “… so accordingly no marks were given on the marksheet and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects with a disclaimer – “As per G.O. (Ms) No. 48, School Education(G.E.) department dated: 25.02.2021, all candidates who studied SSLC in the academic year 2020- 21 are declared passed,” NTA in an official notification said.

For those candidates who have already filled up the application form, with passing year as 2021, School board as Tamilnadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.) and paid the fee, the same rule will be applied i.e. field Result Mode will be disabled and fields Total Marks, Obtained Marks, Percentage of Marks will remain invisible in the online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2024.

“With reference to the modification mentioned above, it is further re-iterated that no candidate will face any adverse issue with respect to filling-in of JEE (Main) – 2024 Application Form,” the notification further reads. Meanwhile, the registration process for the engineering examination is underway.

Candidates can fill up the IIT JEE Main 2024 Application form by November 30. Based on the request of the Ambassador of India, Abu Dhabi to support the student community of Abu Dhabi, it has been decided to add Abu Dhabi as an Examination City for the examination. For further clarification related to the JEE (Main) – 2023, the Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) for the latest updates.

