JEE Main 2024: Registration Dates, Top IIT Engineering Colleges, Syllabus, How to Prepare For Exam

JEE Main 2024: Cracking a competitive examination can be a challenging task. There is no substitute for hard work. Every year, thousands of students appear for the examinations; some fail to get admis

JEE Main 2024 Registration Expected Soon; Tentative Dates, Top Engineering Colleges, Details Here

JEE Main 2024: Cracking a competitive examination can be a challenging task. There is no substitute for hard work. Every year, thousands of students appear for the examinations; some fail to get admission to the top engineering colleges in India. Aspirants preparing for JEE Main 2024 may have various queries about how to compete for the exam(particularly if they plan to study at home without coaching). In this article, we will update you with all the important details such as registration dates, syllabus, exam pattern, top colleges, NIRF Rankings, last year’s cut-off, factors that affect cut-off, and tips to follow during the preparation period. Whether you are starting your preparation early or a little later, these suggestions will give you an advantage over other students. They will help you create a solid foundation in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Has NTA Released JEE Main 2024 Registration Dates?

No, National Testing Agency has not announced, JEE Main 2024 Registration Dates. If going by the media reports, JEE Main 2024 Session 1 is expected to be conducted in February. JEE Aspirants must note that this date is purely tentative and the officials have not made any official confirmation yet. Along with the IIT JEE application form , NTA will release the information bulletin on its website – nta.ac.in and j The JEE (Main) – 2023 was conducted in 02 ( two) sessions for admissions in the academic session.

, NTA will release the information bulletin on its website – nta.ac.in and The JEE (Main) – 2023 was conducted in ( for admissions in the academic session. This will give two opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they are not able to give their best in one attempt. In the first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the second time. This will reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste an entire year.

Is NTA Planning to Release Common Exam Calendar For This Year?

The National Testing Agency is likely to release the common examination calendar for the academic year 2024-25. Last year, NTA released the examination calendar at nta.ac.in. The exam calendar will consist of the name of the examination, dates of examinations, and reserve dates.

Top Colleges to Aim

List Of Top Engineering Colleges As Per NIRF Rankings 2023

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Delhi Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Kanpur Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Roorkee Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Rank 8: National Institute of Technology Hyderabad

National Institute of Technology Hyderabad Rank 9: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

Rank 10: Jadavpur University

JEE Main 2024 Syllabus

The details of the syllabus are given on the website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Syllabus for Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech.)- Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry:

UNIT 1: SETS, RELATIONS, AND FUNCTIONS: Sets and their representation: Union, intersection, and complement of sets and their algebraic properties; Power set; Relation, Type of relations, equivalence relations, functions; one-one, into and onto functions, the composition of functions.

UNIT 2: COMPLEX NUMBERS AND QUADRATIC EQUATIONS:

Complex numbers as ordered pairs of reals, Representation of complex numbers in the form a + ib and their representation in a plane, Argand diagram, algebra of complex number, modulus, and argument (or amplitude) of a complex number, square root of a complex number, triangle inequality, Quadratic equations in real and complex number system and their solutions Relations between roots and co-efficient, nature of roots, the formation of quadratic equations with given roots.

UNIT3: MATRICES AND DETERMINANTS:

Matrices, algebra of matrices, type of matrices, determinants, and matrices of order two and three, properties of determinants, evaluation of determinants, area of triangles using determinants, Adjoint, and evaluation of inverse of a square matrix using determinants and elementary transformations, Test of consistency and solution of simultaneous linear equations in two or three variables using determinants and matrices.

Matrices, algebra of matrices, type of matrices, determinants, and matrices of order two and three, properties of determinants, evaluation of determinants, area of triangles using determinants, Adjoint, and evaluation of inverse of a square matrix using determinants and elementary transformations, Test of consistency and solution of simultaneous linear equations in two or three variables using determinants and matrices.

UNIT 4: PERMUTATIONS AND COMBINATIONS:

The fundamental principle of counting, permutation as an arrangement and combination as section, Meaning of P (n,r) and C (n,r), simple applications.

UNIT 5: MATHEMATICAL INDUCTIONS:

Principle of Mathematical Induction and its simple applications.

Principle of Mathematical Induction and its simple applications.

Principle of Mathematical Induction and its simple applications. UNIT 6: BINOMIAL THEOREM AND ITS SIMPLE APPLICATIONS:

Binomial theorem for a positive integral index, general term, and middle term, properties of Binomial coefficients, and simple applications.

UNIT 7: SEQUENCE AND SERIES:

Arithmetic and Geometric progressions, insertion of arithmetic, geometric means between two given numbers, Relation between A.M and G.M sum up to n terms of special series; Sn, Sn2, Sn3. Arithmetico-Geometric progression.

Arithmetic and Geometric progressions, insertion of arithmetic, geometric means between two given numbers, Relation between A.M and G.M sum up to n terms of special series; Sn, Sn2, Sn3. Arithmetico-Geometric progression.

UNIT 8: LIMIT, CONTINUITY, AND DIFFERENTIABILITY:

UNIT 9: INTEGRAL CALCULAS

UNIT 10: DIFFRENTIAL EQUATIONS

UNIT 11: CO-ORDINATE GEOMETRY

UNIT 12: THREE-DIMENSIONAL GEOMETRY

UNIT 13: VECTOR ALGEBRA

UNIT 14: STATISTICS AND PROBABILITY

UNIT 15: TRIGONOMETRY

UNIT 16: MATHEMATICAL REASONING

JEE Main 2024 Syllabus For Physics

UNIT 1: PHYSICS AND MEASUREMENT

UNIT 2: KINEMATICS

UNIT 3: LAWS OF MOTION

UNIT 4: WORK, ENERGY, AND POWER

UNIT5: ROTATIONAL MOTION

UNIT 6: GRAVITATION: The universal law of gravitation. Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth. Kepler’s law of planetary motion. Gravitational potential energy; gravitational potential. Escape velocity, Orbital velocity of a satellite. Geo stationary satellites.

UNIT 7: PROPERTIES OF SOLIDS AND LIQUIDS: Elastic behaviour, Stress-strain relationship, Hooke’s Law. Young’s modulus, bulk modulus, modulus of rigidity. Pressure due to a fluid column; Pascal’s law and its applications. Viscosity. Stokes’ law. terminal velocity, streamline, and turbulent flow. Reynolds number. Bernoulli’s principle and its applications. Surface energy and surface tension, angle of contact, application of surface tension – drops, bubbles, and capillary rise. Heat, temperature, thermal expansion; specific heat capacity, calorimetry; change of state, latent heat. Heat transfer-conduction, convection, and radiation. Newton’s law of cooling.

UNIT 8: THERMODYNAMICS: Thermal equilibrium, zeroth law of thermodynamics, the concept of temperature. Heat, work, and internal energy. The first law of thermodynamics. The second law of thermodynamics: reversible and irreversible processes. Carnot engine and its efficiency

JEE Main 2024 Syllabus For Chemistry

UNIT I: SOME BASIC CONCEPTS IN CHEMISTRY

UNIT 2: STATES OF MATTER

UNIT 3: ATOMIC STRUCTURE

UNIT 4: CHEMICAL BONDING AND MOLECULAR STRUCTURE

UNIT 5: CHEMICAL THERMODYNAMICS: Fundamentals of thermodynamics: System and surroundings, extensive and intensive properties, state functions, types of processes.

(For more details, refer to JEE Main 2023 Information Bulletin shared on the official website.)

Strategies To Clear Exam In One Go

Check/Know the Syllabus of JEE Main: Before starting the preparation for the examination, it is extremely important for aspiring students to know and understand the syllabus in detail. Understanding the JEE Main 2024 syllabus will help the student to prepare well.

Revision of Topics: While preparing for the exams, it is important to revise all topics daily. As all chapters and subjects are important, hence it is best to divide your time equally for all subjects/ topics instead of focusing only on a couple of them. For any exam, revision acts as an important key factor.

Mock Test/Solve Previous Year’s question paper: Solve previous year’s question papers. Practicing mock tests acts as a great source of revision. This helps students improve their preparation levels. Solving question papers regularly can help you analyze your preparation. You will be able to identify your mistakes and weak areas.

