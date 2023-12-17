Home

Education

JEE Main 2024: Attempt Free Online NTA JEE Mock Test By Just Sitting At Home

JEE Main 2024 Mock Test: The National Testing Agency(NTA), India’s premier autonomous testing organization, has released the official mock test for competitive exams such as Joint Entrance Examinati

JEE Main 2024 Mock Test: The National Testing Agency(NTA), India’s premier autonomous testing organization, has released the official mock test for competitive exams such as Joint Entrance Examination (Main). To access the JEE Mock Test, engineering aspirants can visit the testing agency’s official website – nta.ac.in/Quiz. Remember, aspirants must appear for the mock test before appearing for the competitive examination. This will help them to understand the exam pattern, type of questions asked, marking scheme, and weak areas.

Candidates across the country can use this website to access high-quality tests, free of cost, in a bid to be fully prepared for the upcoming JEE (Main) and other competitive exams. The tests can be easily downloaded and taken offline, thus accommodating candidates with low bandwidth internet connection.

This year, the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be held between January 24 and February 1, 2024. Meanwhile, Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 will be conducted from April 1, 2024 to April 15, 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Mock Test: How to Access Official Mock Test?

Visit the official website of NTA at https://www.nta.ac.in/.

Click on the Student section.

