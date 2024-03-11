Home

Education

JEE Main 2024 City Slip Expected by Third Week of March; Session 2 Exam Begins in 21 Days

JEE Main 2024 City Slip Expected by Third Week of March; Session 2 Exam Begins in 21 Days

The Joint Entrance Examination will begin on April 1; thus only 21 calendar days are left for the exams to commence.

JEE Main 2024 Result: Last Date to Challenge NTA JEE Answer Key Revised; New Schedule Here

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the JEE Main 2024 exam city slip likely by the third week of March 2024. All those engineering aspirants who have filled up the NTA JEE application form must download their NTA JEE Exam City Slip by entering his/her application number and date of birth. The JEE application number is available on your application form. Meanwhile, the JEE Main admit card will be released three days before the actual date of the examination.

The Joint Entrance Examination will begin on April 1; thus only 21 calendar days are left for the exams to commence. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 2 (April 2024) in several centres in many Cities (including cities outside India). Know how to download the JEE Main Exam City Slip. The examination will be held for B.Arch. & B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) and B.E./B.Tech. (Paper 1).

JEE admit card and JEE exam city slip are two different documents. The Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted is where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The e-Admit Card will be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA. The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website. The candidate will appear in the examination at the given Centre on the date and shift/timing as indicated in his/her e-Admit Card.

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip: How to Download NTA JEE Advance Intimation Exam City Slip?

Visit the official website: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City to the Applicants of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 2.”

Click on it and you will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login details such as the JEE application number and password.

and password. Your JEE Main exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are also advised to regularly check the NTA website at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ for any further updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/ 011- 6922770 or write to NTA at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.