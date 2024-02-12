JEE Main 2024 Cut-Off(Today): Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks For General, SC, ST, Other Candidates

Home

Along with the JEE Main 2024 cut-off, candidates can download the NTA JEE Main 2024 Result as well as the JEE Main 2024 Scorecard by visiting the official website at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

JEE Main 2024 Cut-Off: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will declare the JEE Main 2024 Cut-Off for various categories, today, February 12, 2024. Along with the cut-off, candidates can download the NTA JEE Main 2024 Result as well as the JEE Main 2024 Scorecard by visiting the official website at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. In case a candidate, by furnishing false information, appears in more than one shift/date, his candidature will be cancelled and his result will not be declared. Similarly, the results of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the examination on his behalf will be cancelled. No plea will be entertained in this regard. Know how to download the JEE Main 2024 Scorecard.

JEE Main 2024 Cut-Off: How to Download JEE Main 2024 Scores?

In this article, we will guide you on how to download the JEE Main 2024 scorecard. Follow the steps as given below:

Go to the JEE Main official website i.e.https:// jeemain.nta.ac.in / .

/ Select the “JEE Mains 2024 session 1 result” link from the homepage.

Now, you will be required to enter your login credentials. Enter your details such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code. Click on the “Submit” option.

The JEE Main 2024 result will be shown on the screen. Download the result after reviewing it.

Take a printout of the JEE Main session 1 results for your records.

JEE Main Result 2022 Cut-offs

General: 88.4121383

OBC-NCL: 67.0090297

SC: 43.0820954

ST: 26.7771328

GEN-EWS: 63.1114141

Gen-PwD: 0.0031029 JEE Main Result 2023 Cut-offs General: 90.7788642

EWS: 75.6229025

OBC: 73.6114227

SC: 51.9776027

ST: 37.2348772

PwD: 0.0013527 The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)– 2024 Session 1 (January 2024) in about 544 Centres in 291 Cities (including 21 cities outside India). The Examination was also conducted in 21 cities outside India Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Ottawa, Port Louis, Bangkok, and Washington D.C.

