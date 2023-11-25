Home

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Intimation Slip Soon; Session 1 Exam From Jan 24

The JEE Main exam intimation slip provides specifics such as exam center details, dates, timings, and more. It's important to note that the JEE Main advance city intimation slip differs entirely from the JEE Main admit card.

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Intimation Slip Release Date And Time: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) by the second week of January 2024. Candidates can download the NTA JEE Main Exam City using their application number and date of birth. The JEE Main exam intimation slip provides specifics such as exam center details, dates, timings, and more. It’s important to note that the JEE Main advance city intimation slip differs entirely from the JEE Main admit card.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the notification regarding the advance city intimation slip for JEE Mains 2024 soon. Check important dates, how to check the admit card, and other details here.

JEE Main 2024 Exam – Check NTA JEE Main Important Dates

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date

The Testing agency will conduct the engineering entrance test between January 24 to February 1, 2024. Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the examination is being conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE Main Exam Day Instructions

Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Center well on time i.e. 02 hours before the commencement of the examination. The candidate must show, on-demand, the Admit Card downloaded/printed from the NTA website for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorized to verify the identity of candidates and may take steps to verify and confirm the identity credentials. Candidates are requested to extend their full cooperation. The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and strictly follow them during the examination. For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of the test for any reason, a re-test shall not be held by the NTA under any circumstances.

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Intimation Slip(soon)

JEE Main Centre Allotment 2024: How to Download JEE City Allotment?

To access the NTA JEE Main center allotment slip, candidates registered for the IIT JEE Main 2024 exam can obtain it solely from the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Here are the steps to download the JEE Main City intimation slip.

Visit the https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ website. Click on the JEE Main advance city intimation session 1 link. Login using the IIT JEE Main application number 2024 and date of birth. Download, save, and print the confirmation page for future reference.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for JEE (Main) – 2024, he/she may contact 011 – 40759000 / 011 – 69227700 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in. For further clarification related to the JEE (Main) – 2023, the Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) for the latest update

