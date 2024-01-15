Home

Education

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Intimation Slip For Paper 1(B.E./B.Tech) at jeemain.nta.ac.in(Soon); Check Tentative Schedule

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Intimation Slip For Paper 1(B.E./B.Tech) at jeemain.nta.ac.in(Soon); Check Tentative Schedule

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip for Session 1: The JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip for Session 1 B.E./B.Tech. (Paper 1) examination will be published soon on its designated website. Candidates who have app

JEE Main 2024 Registration: Can Engineering Aspirants Submit Multiple IIT JEE Applications? Read NTA's Official Statement

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip for Session 1: The JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip for Session 1 B.E./B.Tech. (Paper 1) examination will be published soon on its designated website. Candidates who have applied for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) – 2024 can download the NTA JEE Main Exam City Intimation Slip by entering their credentials. National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024

Session 1 at different Centres located throughout the country and cities outside India on 24th January (2nd Shift) for B.Arch. & B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) and 27, 29, 30, 31st January and 1st February, 2024 for B.E./B.Tech. (Paper 1).

Trending Now

Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for the exam to be held on 24th January, 2024 has been hosted. The candidates can download the same from website at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

You may like to read

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Intimation Slip For Paper 1(B.E./B.Tech): Expected Today(tentative)

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip: How to Check?

Visit the official website /.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip for Session 1 exam.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage; wherein you will be required to enter the credentials.

Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth.

Your NTA JEE Main Exam City Slip will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

Candidates are also advised to regularly check the NTA website at https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ for any further updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/ 011- 6922770 or write to NTA at jeemain@nta.ac.in

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.