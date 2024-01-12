Home

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Intimation Slip Likely on Jan 16? Check Tentative Schedule, Important Instructions

Candidates who have applied for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) – 2024 can download the NTA JEE Main Exam City Intimation Slip by entering their credentials.

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip for Session 1: The JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip for Session 1 examination will be published soon on its designated website. Candidates who have applied for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) – 2024 can download the NTA JEE Main Exam City Intimation Slip by entering their credentials. The National Testing Agency(NTA) will hold the examination between January 24 to February 1, 2024; which means only 12 calendar days are left for the examination to commence.

Going by the media reports, it is likely that NTA will release the JEE Main 2024 City Intimation Slip on January 16, 2024. However, NTA officials have not announced the JEE Main 2024 exam city slip release and date. To access the NTA JEE Main City Intimation Slip, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number, date of birth, and captcha code. Usually, the JEE Main admit card is issued later. The hall tickets are expected to be published on January 20, 2024; although it is not confirmed. If you go through the information bulletin closely, you will see the table of the important dates under which it is stated that the hall tickets will be published three days before the actual date of the examination.

This year, the NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2024 exam in two sessions — January and April. While session 1 of JEE Main is slated to be held from January 24 to February 1, the JEE Main session 2 exams will be held from April 1 and April 15, 2024.

NOTE: NTA is yet to disclose the date and time for the JEE admit card and exam city intimation slip release.

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip: How to Check?

Visit the official website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip for Session 1 exam.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage; wherein you will be required to enter the credentials.

Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth.

Your NTA JEE Main Exam City Slip will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip: Important Instructions

Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room.

Candidates are advised to carry only the following with them into the examination venue:

i. Admit card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

ii. A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

iii. Additional photograph, to be pasted on the attendance sheet.

iv. Personal transparent water bottle.

v. Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

Candidates are requested to retain a copy of the Confirmation Page, Admit Card, and Scorecard of the JEE (Main) – 2024 as the same will not be available after July 31, 2024. For further clarification related to the JEE (Main) – 2024, the Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) for the latest updates.

