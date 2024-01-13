Home

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip(RELEASED) LIVE: NTA JEE Session 1 Advance Intimation City Slip (OUT) At jeemain.nta.ac.in For Jan 24 Exam; Direct Link

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip Download Link: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip for the B.Arch. & B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B).

JEE Main 2024 Registration: Can Engineering Aspirants Submit Multiple IIT JEE Applications? Read NTA's Official Statement

JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip Download Link: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip for the B.Arch. & B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B). Engineering aspirants who wish to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 examination can download the NTA JEE Main Advance Intimation Examination City Slip by visiting the designated website – https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/. The NTA JEE Main 2024 Advance Intimation Examination City has been released for the January 24 examination.

National Testing Agency will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 at different Centres located throughout the country and cities outside India on January 24 (2nd Shift) for B.Arch. & B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) and 27, 29, 30, 31st January and February 1, 2024, for B.E./B.Tech. (Paper 1).

Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for the exam to be held on January 24, 2024, has been hosted. Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for the exam to be held on 27, 29, 30, 31st January and February 1, 2024 will be released subsequently. Stay tuned to this LIVE BLOG for all the latest updates on JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip.

