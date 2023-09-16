Home

Education

NTA Exam Calendar 2024: JEE Main Session 1 Exam in January; CUET UG, NTA NEET in May: Report

NTA Exam Calendar 2024: JEE Main Session 1 Exam in January; CUET UG, NTA NEET in May: Report

JEE Main 2024 Registration Date And Time has not been announced yet. Check tentative schedule and official websites for competitive examination such as CUET UG, NEET UG, JEE Main 2024 Session 1 at nta.ac.in.

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Likely In Feb; Will NTA Release Common Academic Calendar?.

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA), the exam conducting body, will conduct Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination for admission into undergraduate engineering programmes and courses in prestigious institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other reputed engineering colleges. At present, JEE Main 2024 Registration Date And Time has not been announced yet. However, as per a Times of India report, JEE Main Session 1 examination will be conducted from the third week of January 2024 and the second week of April. Meanwhile, the Common University Entrance Test — CUET — will commence from the first week of May.

Trending Now

NTA is expected to conduct a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) in May 2024. NTA NEET UG 2024 will be taken on May 5, the report further said. The testing agency is expected to release the examination calendar for the academic year 2024-25. This annual exam calendar will include important dates for key examinations such as CUET UG, NEET UG, JEE Main 2024 Session 1, and more. Once published, students can check the NTA exam calendar 2024-25 by visiting the official website – /.

You may like to read

JEE Main 2024 Registration, Exam Date Likely Next Week

If going by the report, the National Testing Agency is expected to announce the dates for the 2024 exams next week, commencing with the JEE (Mains). These announcements will mark the earliest-ever release of examination dates.”The registration and exam dates for the JEE (Mains) are likely to be announced early next week. The tests will be conducted from the third week of January and second week of April. For the April JEE (Mains) the registration window will be reopened, “a senior NTA official was quoted as saying to Times of India.

The JEE Main Information notification will include important details such as exam dates, eligibility criteria, exam patterns, and registration details. The registration period for JEE Main exams usually opens several weeks or even months before the scheduled examination date. During the stipulated time, candidates are allowed to register for the exam. Candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2024 Application Form 2024 through the NTA

website: / and . NTA Exam 2024-25: Check CUET, NEET, JEE Main Official Website CUET: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ NEET: https://neet.nta.nic.in/ JEE Main: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ NTA: https://www.nta.ac.in/ NTA Exam Calendar: JEE Main, CUET, NEET UG 2024 Serial No Name of the examination Dates of Examination Reserve Dates 1 Joint Entrance Examination

[JEE (Main)] – 2024 Session 1 third week of January 2024(tentative) to be announced soon 2 Joint Entrance Examination

[JEE (Main)] – 2024 Session 2 the second week of April(tentative) to be announced soon 3 ICAR AIEEA 2024 ——- to be announced soon 4 National Eligibility cum

Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] –

2024 First Sunday of May, ie. May 5, 2024 to be announced soon 5 Common University Entrance

Test (CUET) 2024 first week of May(tentative date) to be announced soon NEET UG 2024 Exam

NEET (UG) has been a qualifying entrance exam since 2020 for admission to the MBBS/BDS courses in AIIMS and JIPMER (although such Medical Institutions are governed under separate Statutes), as per the proviso under Section 14 (1) of the NMC Act (2019). This year, the NEET UG examination was held on May 7, 2023. However, the NTA NEET examination is expected to be held on May 5, 2024.

NEET UG 2024 Exam Date : May 5(tentative)

: May 5(tentative) NEET UG 2024 Registration Date: to be announced soon.

to be announced soon. NEET UG 2024 Official Website: /

CUET UG 2024 Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024 notification on its official website – https:///. Once the registration portal is opened, candidates can fill up the CUET 2024 application form.

NOTE: As of now, the NTA has not yet published the examination date and registration schedule. To stay updated, candidates are advised to refer to the official website or monitor this space for further information.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES